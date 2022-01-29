UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister To Meet With Ukrainian President, Prime Minister In Kiev On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Polish Prime Minister to Meet With Ukrainian President, Prime Minister in Kiev on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kiev on Tuesday to discuss various security issues amid tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border, the head of the Polish government said on Saturday.

"We are in constant contact with Kiev authorities. On Tuesday, I will meet there with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal," Morawiecki wrote on Facebook.

The Polish prime minister stressed that the talks will focus on the growing tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border and European security.

"The build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders made it clear to Europe how fragile the peace developed over the years in Europe is. Unfortunately, not everyone realizes consequences of possible leaving Ukraine alone," Morawiecki said.

He also noted that European allies need to work out solutions that will prevent bloodshed in the event of an escalation of the Ukrainian crisis.

"This is currently the most important task of Polish, but also of European diplomacy," the Polish prime minister said.

In addition, Morawiecki stressed that Kiev can count on Warsaw in this regard, since it is the best conductor of Ukrainian postulates.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

