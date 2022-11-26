Polish Prime Minister to Meet With Ukrainian Officials in Kiev, Discuss Refugees - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Kiev in the near future to meet with Ukraine's officials and discuss the issue of Ukrainian refugees, Polish media reported on Friday.

Polish radio RMF FM stated citing its sources that Morawiecki will pay a visit to the Ukrainian capital at the invitation of the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.

According to the radio, the Polish prime minister will come to Kiev to discuss the countries' response to a possible new wave of Ukrainian refugees to Poland. Morawiecki's trip was being discussed at the meeting of the Polish government on Friday, the radio added.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has provoked exodus of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum, with Poland alone receiving over a million of Ukrainians.

According to the latest estimates of the United Nations Refugee Agency, there are around 4.7 million Ukrainian refugees registered for temporary protection in the EU.

Media reported earlier in the month that another wave of Ukrainian migrants fleeing to the EU might come amid Ukraine's current issues with energy infrastructure following Russian airstrikes.