Polish Prime Minister Travels to Kiev for Negotiations - Government

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is heading to Kiev, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Friday.

"Mr. Prime Minister Morawiecki went to Kiev. There will be a series of several meetings. Important things that we will discuss in connection with the geopolitical situation, as well as the energy market, energy and military security," Muller told Polish broadcaster Polsat.

He noted that the information about the locations of the prime minister's visit is provided with some delay, in accordance with security procedures.

Morawiecki's visit to Kiev, just like the past visits of Polish officials to Ukraine, are always "a political signal to the Kremlin, and this signal will also be sent today," Muller said.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.