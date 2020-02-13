UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Prime Minister Wants To Visit Smolensk On Anniversary Of Tu-154 Tragedy - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:54 PM

Polish Prime Minister Wants to Visit Smolensk on Anniversary of Tu-154 Tragedy - Office

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to pay a visit to Russia's Smolensk in April, on the tenth anniversary of the air crash in which then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski was killed, the head of Morawiecki's office said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to pay a visit to Russia's Smolensk in April, on the tenth anniversary of the air crash in which then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski was killed, the head of Morawiecki's office said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to be in Smolensk and Katyn on April 10," Michal Dworczyk said, as aired by the RMF FM radio station.

He added that preparations for the visit were underway.

According to Dworczyk, Morawiecki's upcoming visit does not envision a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

On April 10, 2010, the Polish jet airliner Tu-154, carrying Kaczynski, his wife and Polish officials, crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near Smolensk. All 96 people on board died.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Died Wife Smolensk April All

Recent Stories

Renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 109th birth annive ..

31 seconds ago

Barclays bank's net profit surges 54% in 2019

32 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

34 seconds ago

Book club "The Hive" to meet tomorrow

37 seconds ago

Pesco speeds up efforts against power pilferage ac ..

4 minutes ago

Red-hot Lakers beat Nuggets in overtime, Pacers sn ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.