Polish Prime Minister Wants to Visit Smolensk on Anniversary of Tu-154 Tragedy - Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to pay a visit to Russia's Smolensk in April, on the tenth anniversary of the air crash in which then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski was killed, the head of Morawiecki's office said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to pay a visit to Russia's Smolensk in April, on the tenth anniversary of the air crash in which then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski was killed, the head of Morawiecki's office said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wants to be in Smolensk and Katyn on April 10," Michal Dworczyk said, as aired by the RMF FM radio station.

He added that preparations for the visit were underway.

According to Dworczyk, Morawiecki's upcoming visit does not envision a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

On April 10, 2010, the Polish jet airliner Tu-154, carrying Kaczynski, his wife and Polish officials, crashed amid heavy fog as it attempted to land at an airfield near Smolensk. All 96 people on board died.