UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Prime Minister's Office Not Ruling Out Presidential Vote Postponement Over COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

Polish Prime Minister's Office Not Ruling Out Presidential Vote Postponement Over COVID-19

The forthcoming presidential election in Poland might be postponed if the authorities decide to declare a state of emergency in the country due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's Chancellery, said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The forthcoming presidential election in Poland might be postponed if the authorities decide to declare a state of emergency in the country due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the prime minister's Chancellery, said on Wednesday.

The first round of the Polish presidential election is scheduled for May 10.

"The government, parliament and president must make decisions depending on the state of emergency. I imagine such a state might be declared should the situation require so," Dworczyk said.

According to the Polish official, it might happen in a matter of a week, albeit the situation in Poland as it is at the moment does not require a state of emergency to be declared.

"We shall see how the situation proceeds. Of course, I can imagine the election being rescheduled due to the necessity to declare a state of emergency.

The current system today has no such opportunity," Dworczyk said.

Poland is among the European countries which have banned the entry of foreigners due to the COVID-19 outbreak, along with restoring controls on the Schengen borders, suspending all commercial air and railroad traffic, banning public gatherings of more than 50 people, and shutting entertainment and public food service sites.

The worldwide spread of a deadly pneumonia-like disease began in China in December and a month later was officially confirmed to be caused by a novel coronavirus strain. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic.

According to Tuesday's data of the World Health Organization, more than 179,000 people have contracted the virus in over 150 countries, and while the majority of them recovered, more than 7,000 people died. In Poland, there have been 246 confirmed cases, with eight fatalities.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister World China Parliament Died Traffic Poland March May December All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy issues 2,523 new licences in March

5 minutes ago

DIFC confirms appointment of DEWS supervisory boar ..

20 minutes ago

Suspects who tortured Maulana Nasir Madni arrested

27 minutes ago

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves Rs ..

2 minutes ago

China's yuan funds outstanding for forex decline i ..

2 minutes ago

Palestine tightens movement restriction amid coron ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.