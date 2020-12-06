UrduPoint.com
Polish Prosecutor General Files Request In Constitutional Court To Ban Communist Party

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Zbigniew Ziobro, the Polish prosecutor general, has filed a motion with the country's Constitutional Court to ban the Communist Party of Poland, the National Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Sunday.

The Communist Party of Poland was created in 2002 and is considered to be the successor of the party that bore the same name from 1918 to 1938. In his request, Ziobro said that the party's aims went against the country's constitution.

"The prosecutor general filed a statement with the Constitutional Court after the discovery of a discrepancy between the goals and objectives of the political party 'Communist Party of Poland' and the constitution of the Republic of Poland," the statement read.

The prosecutor's office said that the party seeks to establish "totalitarian, communist methods" that go against the constitution, adding that the party should be banned and disbanded.

Article 13 of Poland's constitution prohibits the creation of political parties whose programs are based on "totalitarian" methods or "Nazi, fascist, or communist" ideals.

