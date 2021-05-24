UrduPoint.com
Polish Prosecutor Orders Criminal Probe Into Ryanair Plane Emergency Landing In Minsk

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:54 PM

Polish Prosecutor Orders Criminal Probe Into Ryanair Plane Emergency Landing in Minsk

Poland's prosecutor general ordered initiating a criminal probe into the incident with the Ryanair plane that was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk, a spokesman for the Polish public prosecutor general's office said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Poland's prosecutor general ordered initiating a criminal probe into the incident with the Ryanair plane that was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk, a spokesman for the Polish public prosecutor general's office said on Monday.

"The prosecutor general ordered opening a criminal case into the forcing of a Ryanair plane to land in Minsk," spokesman Lukash Lapchinsky told reporters.

