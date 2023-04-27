(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Polish prosecutor's office has not detected any traces of an explosion or explosive substances near the northwestern city of Bydgoszcz where an unidentified military object was found earlier on Thursday, the press service of the district prosecutor's office said.

Earlier in the day, the Polish Defense Ministry said that debris of an "unidentified military object" had been found in a forest near Bydgoszcz, and that the situation was not dangerous for the local residents.

"No traces of an explosion or explosives have been found at the site where the investigative measures are taking place. Different hypotheses are being tested," the press secretary of the district prosecutor's office in Gdansk, Grazhina Vavrynyuk, said.

Vavrynyuk also said that the specialists were examining the debris, adding that the prosecutor's office would not provide any comments on media reports related to the incident until the end of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the unidentified military object possibly has been a target launched by the Polish armed forces during the exercises, Polish broadcaster RMF FM reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The report said it might have been an air-to-surface missile with the length of a few meters.

In November 2022, two missiles fell on the Polish territory near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made, but later clarified that there was a high probability that they were shot by the Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border at that time. US officials' preliminary assessment confirmed the missiles were fired from Ukraine.