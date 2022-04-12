(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Polish Public Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday that detained a Russian citizen over alleged espionage.

"In the course of an investigation conducted by the department for military affairs of the district prosecutor's office in Gdansk, military gendarmerie officers detained a Russian permanently residing in Poland.

The conclusions of the military counterintelligence service indicate that he carries out espionage activities in the interests of the Russian intelligence," the office said in a statement.