UrduPoint.com

Polish Prosecutor's Office Says Russian Citizen Detained Over Alleged Espionage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Polish Prosecutor's Office Says Russian Citizen Detained Over Alleged Espionage

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The Polish Public Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday that detained a Russian citizen over alleged espionage.

"In the course of an investigation conducted by the department for military affairs of the district prosecutor's office in Gdansk, military gendarmerie officers detained a Russian permanently residing in Poland.

The conclusions of the military counterintelligence service indicate that he carries out espionage activities in the interests of the Russian intelligence," the office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Gdansk Poland

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly off days

18 minutes ago
 Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

48 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

48 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

48 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

48 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.