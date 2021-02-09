WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Polish prosecutors are reviewing the request made by Belarus to extradite the two founders of the Belarusian pro-opposition Telegram channel Nexta, considered by Minsk to be extremist, the country's prosecutor general's office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In November, the Belarusian Investigative Committee filed a request with the Polish Justice Ministry through the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office to extradite Roman Protasevich and Stepan Putilo to Belarus for criminal prosecution.

"The documents related to the request by the Belarusian authorities to extradite two Belarusian citizens have been transferred to an appropriate prosecutor's office to act in accordance with the agreement between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Belarus on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, labor and criminal cases from October 26, 1994.

The case is under review," the office said.

In October, a court in Minsk designated Telegram channel Nexta-Live and its logo extremist. The Polish-based channel had become the main Belarusian opposition news outlet over the course of the mass protests that rocked the nation after the controversial August 9 presidential election.