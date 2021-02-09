UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Prosecutors Review Minsk's Request To Extradite Creators Of Nexta Telegram Channel

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Polish Prosecutors Review Minsk's Request to Extradite Creators of Nexta Telegram Channel

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Polish prosecutors are reviewing the request made by Belarus to extradite the two founders of the Belarusian pro-opposition Telegram channel Nexta, considered by Minsk to be extremist, the country's prosecutor general's office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In November, the Belarusian Investigative Committee filed a request with the Polish Justice Ministry through the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office to extradite Roman Protasevich and Stepan Putilo to Belarus for criminal prosecution.

"The documents related to the request by the Belarusian authorities to extradite two Belarusian citizens have been transferred to an appropriate prosecutor's office to act in accordance with the agreement between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Belarus on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, labor and criminal cases from October 26, 1994.

The case is under review," the office said.

In October, a court in Minsk designated Telegram channel Nexta-Live and its logo extremist. The Polish-based channel had become the main Belarusian opposition news outlet over the course of the mass protests that rocked the nation after the controversial August 9 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Minsk Belarus Poland August October November Criminals Family From Agreement Court Opposition

Recent Stories

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

2 minutes ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

32 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

32 minutes ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

47 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

47 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.