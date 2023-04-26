UrduPoint.com

Polish Prosecutors Seize Money From Russian Embassy's Accounts - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Polish Prosecutors Seize Money From Russian Embassy's Accounts - Ambassador

The Polish Prosecutor's Office has seized money from the accounts of the Russian embassy and the trade mission, Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergei Andreev told Sputnik on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The Polish Prosecutor's Office has seized money from the accounts of the Russian embassy and the trade mission, Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergei Andreev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Polish prosecutors seized money on suspicion that it allegedly could be used for money laundering or terrorism.

"We received a message from the prosecutor's office that the funds from the accounts of the embassy and the trade mission in Santander bank were transferred to the accounts of the prosecutor's office," the ambassador said, adding that the bank then terminated cooperation with the diplomatic mission.

According to the ambassador, "a significant amount" of money in US dollars and Polish zlote were seized. The diplomat called the Warsaw's decision "a fragrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

Related Topics

Russia Bank Vienna Warsaw Santander Money From

Recent Stories

Parliament right forum for politicians to initiate ..

Parliament right forum for politicians to initiate dialogue: Minister of State f ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Governor stresses need for guaranteeing good go ..

KP Governor stresses need for guaranteeing good governance

2 minutes ago
 Russia's First Constructivism Center Opens New Exh ..

Russia's First Constructivism Center Opens New Exhibition in Moscow

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of plea again ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of plea against caretaker govt's powers of ..

2 minutes ago
 Yoon visits White House, US nuclear sub heading to ..

Yoon visits White House, US nuclear sub heading to SKorea

2 minutes ago
 Rafid records 953 minor traffic accidents during E ..

Rafid records 953 minor traffic accidents during Eid Al Fitr

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.