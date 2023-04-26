The Polish Prosecutor's Office has seized money from the accounts of the Russian embassy and the trade mission, Russian ambassador in Warsaw Sergei Andreev told Sputnik on Wednesday

Polish prosecutors seized money on suspicion that it allegedly could be used for money laundering or terrorism.

"We received a message from the prosecutor's office that the funds from the accounts of the embassy and the trade mission in Santander bank were transferred to the accounts of the prosecutor's office," the ambassador said, adding that the bank then terminated cooperation with the diplomatic mission.

According to the ambassador, "a significant amount" of money in US dollars and Polish zlote were seized. The diplomat called the Warsaw's decision "a fragrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."