Polish Regulator Fines Gazprom $57Mln for Failure to Cooperate on Nord Stream 2 Probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) said on Monday it imposed on Russia's gas giant Gazprom a fine amounting to 213 million zloty ($56.7 million) for failure to cooperate on a probe related to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe.

"President of UOKiK Tomasz Chrostny has imposed a penalty of PLN almost 213 mln on Gazprom for failure to cooperate in the investigation conducted in relation to the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline .

.. The penalty imposed on Gazprom is related to the proceedings conducted with regard to the creation of a consortium financing the construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without a required consent of the President of UOKIK," the regulator said in a press release.

UOKiK added that it had requested Gazprom to provide "documents that are of significance to the case", but the company "refused to provide information that is important to the pending proceedings."