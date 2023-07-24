Open Menu

Polish Reporter Shot At In Front Of Broadcaster's Headquarters - Reports

An employee of Polish broadcaster Telewizja Republika was shot at from a pistol in front of the broadcaster's headquarters, Polish media reported on Monday

The employee was attacked by an unknown man right in front of Telewizja Republika's building, Niezalezna news outlet reported, adding that it could not have been accidental, since the attacker fired six shots.

Telewizja Republika Chief Tomasz Sakiewicz also believes that the attack was no accident.

"It was not an accident, because as many as six shots were fired," he told reporters.

Sakiewicz blamed Polish opposition leader and former European Council President Donald Tusk for the recent spike in violence against reporters in Poland.

"It seems that the brutalization announced by Tusk is getting momentum, especially towards journalists that criticize him," Sakiewicz said.

The incident was reported to the Warsaw police. There has been no information as of yet on the condition of the attacked reporter as well as on the pistol's make.

