Polish Ruling Party Chief Warns Of Political Crisis Should Duda Lose Re-Election

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:55 PM

Polish Ruling Party Chief Warns of Political Crisis Should Duda Lose Re-Election

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The head of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said on Wednesday that the country would face a grave political crisis if the incumbent head of state, Andrzej Duda, loses the presidential race on June 28.

The current term expires on August 6. The vote was initially set for May 10 but the authorities failed to agree on the voting procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kaczynski sent a letter to his party's activists claiming that "Andrzej Duda's re-election to the presidency meets the basic interests of Poland."

According to the PiS head, Duda is the co-author of "good changes, that is, reforms in the field of economy, foreign policy and security."

In his letter, Kaczynski criticized the country's opposition, accusing it of failing to hold the presidential election on May 10.

"In our homeland, the pandemic was used to provoke a constitutional crisis. The opposition's actions, both at the national level and, in particular, in local governments, prevented the holding of elections on constitutional dates, that is, on May 10, 17, or 23," the letter read.

At the same time, Kaczynski noted that in the case of the main opposition candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski's, victory in the election, there would be a "severe political, social and moral crisis."

Recent polls suggest that Duda and Trzaskowski can enter the second round of elections, in which Duda has a chance of winning with minimal advantage.

