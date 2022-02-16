UrduPoint.com

Polish Ruling Party Leader Accuses EU Of Power Abuse Amid Dispute Over Conditionality Rule

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party, on Wednesday accused the European Union of deception and abuse of power following an EU court decision rejecting Polish and Hungarian complaints against an EU conditional funding rule

Earlier in the day, the European Court of Justice dismissed the claims of Hungary and Poland against the mechanism that conditions the allocation of funds from the EU budget on observing the rule of law by recipient nations.

"We are dealing with excess of authority. We are facing deception by the EU authorities," Kaczynski said on air of Polish Radio, while noting that Poland's withdrawal from the European Union is not on the table.

"At this moment, our presence in the EU is very much necessary for our future, for the future of Poland and for the future of Europe," Kaczynski added.

In July 2020, EU leaders agreed on a package worth 750 billion Euros ($850 billion) to fund Europe's recovery from severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This emergency aid includes concessional loans and subsidies to EU member states.

At the Brussels summit in December 2020, the EU agreed to link the allocation of funds with adherence to the rule of law inside recipient countries. Respect for the rule of law was identified as a key prerequisite for sound financial management and the effective use of the EU funds. The new conditionality clause enables the EU to suspend payments or make financial corrections, in the event of breach of the rule of law.

