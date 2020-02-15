UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Ruling Party Names Current President As Official Candidate For Next Election

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

Polish Ruling Party Names Current President as Official Candidate for Next Election

Current Polish President Andrzej Duda has become the official candidate of his Law and Justice (PiS), Poland's ruling political party, for the next presidential election, party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Current Polish President Andrzej Duda has become the official candidate of his Law and Justice (PiS), Poland's ruling political party, for the next presidential election, party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Saturday.

The presidential election's first round is scheduled to be held in Poland on May 10. A second round will be held on May 24, if necessary. According to polls, Duda is set to win in the second round.

"I am proudly presenting the decision of the PiS political council. The political council unanimously supports the candidacy of Andrzej Duda," Kaczynski said at the party's pre-election convention in Warsaw.

Other presidential candidates include Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, the deputy speaker of the Polish lower house, LGBT activist Robert Biedron, and Piotr Krzysztof Liroy-Marzec, an activist for marijuana legalization.

Poland's presidential elections are conducted via direct popular vote. If none of the candidates wins 50 percent of the ballots in the first round, the first and the second places face off against each other in the runoff.

Related Topics

Election Vote Warsaw Poland May

Recent Stories

PSL 2020 is very important for me: Shoaib Malik

34 minutes ago

Civil Service reforms set to do away with tedious, ..

2 minutes ago

'Modi is fascist'

47 minutes ago

Schedule for 3 trips of Lahore-Gujranwala shuttle ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister visits PSCA; inaugurates 'Police Kh ..

2 minutes ago

Corrupt can't escape punishment: Governor

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.