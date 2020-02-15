Polish Ruling Party Names Current President as Official Candidate for Next Election

Current Polish President Andrzej Duda has become the official candidate of his Law and Justice (PiS), Poland's ruling political party, for the next presidential election, party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Current Polish President Andrzej Duda has become the official candidate of his Law and Justice (PiS), Poland's ruling political party, for the next presidential election, party chief Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Saturday.

The presidential election's first round is scheduled to be held in Poland on May 10. A second round will be held on May 24, if necessary. According to polls, Duda is set to win in the second round.

"I am proudly presenting the decision of the PiS political council. The political council unanimously supports the candidacy of Andrzej Duda," Kaczynski said at the party's pre-election convention in Warsaw.

Other presidential candidates include Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, the deputy speaker of the Polish lower house, LGBT activist Robert Biedron, and Piotr Krzysztof Liroy-Marzec, an activist for marijuana legalization.

Poland's presidential elections are conducted via direct popular vote. If none of the candidates wins 50 percent of the ballots in the first round, the first and the second places face off against each other in the runoff.