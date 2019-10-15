Polish Ruling PiS Party Loses Majority in Senate According to Election Results

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The ruling Polish party Law and Justice (PiS) of Jaroslaw Kaczynski lost its majority in the upper house of the country's parliament, despite winning the parliamentary election with 43.59 percent of the vote, the State Election Commission said Monday.

The general election to the Polish parliament was held on Sunday. Citizens were to elect 460 deputies to the lower chamber, the Sejm, and 100 members to the Senate for a four-year term. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent for individual parties and 7 percent for coalitions.

The PiS secured 235 seats in the lower chamber, which is the majority, but only 48 seats in the upper house. At the same time, the opposition Civic Platform became second, gaining 42 seats in the Senate.

In the previous convocation of the parliament, PiS had 61 seats in the Senate out of 100.

The opposition's Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, who is the parliament's deputy speaker, said that the Civic Platform's result at the election was "not impressive," not ruling out that the party could change its leader, Grzegorz Schetyna.