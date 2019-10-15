UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Ruling PiS Party Loses Majority In Senate According To Election Results

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Polish Ruling PiS Party Loses Majority in Senate According to Election Results

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The ruling Polish party Law and Justice (PiS) of Jaroslaw Kaczynski lost its majority in the upper house of the country's parliament, despite winning the parliamentary election with 43.59 percent of the vote, the State Election Commission said Monday.

The general election to the Polish parliament was held on Sunday. Citizens were to elect 460 deputies to the lower chamber, the Sejm, and 100 members to the Senate for a four-year term. The minimum threshold to win a seat is 5 percent for individual parties and 7 percent for coalitions.

The PiS secured 235 seats in the lower chamber, which is the majority, but only 48 seats in the upper house. At the same time, the opposition Civic Platform became second, gaining 42 seats in the Senate.

In the previous convocation of the parliament, PiS had 61 seats in the Senate out of 100.

The opposition's Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska, who is the parliament's deputy speaker, said that the Civic Platform's result at the election was "not impressive," not ruling out that the party could change its leader, Grzegorz Schetyna.

Related Topics

Election Senate Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Same Chamber Sunday Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Crown Prince, Russian President Hold Official Talk ..

2 hours ago

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

2 hours ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

2 hours ago

Planting a Greener Future initiative launched

2 hours ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

2 hours ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.