Polish, Russian Foreign Ministers To Discuss OSCE Issues, Ukrainian Crisis - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 09:59 PM

OSCE Chairman and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau plans to discuss Poland-Russia relations, the organization's issues and tensions over Ukraine with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told journalists at a briefing on Monday

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 14.

"First of all, at 11:00 Moscow time (08:00 GMT), the plenary negotiations between Sergey Lavrov and Zbigniew Rau will be held. The negotiations will last 1 hour. Rau and Lavrov will discuss the OSCE's agenda," Jasina said, adding that "the situation in the world is unstable.

We will try to ease this instability."

The press-conference will be held right after the first round of talks, according to Jasina.

"At 12:50 (09:50 GMT), the next round of ministers' negotiations will be held, this time devoted to OSCE issues," Jasina added.

After the official agenda, Rau will visit the Solovetsky Stone and the Wall of Grief - a monument to the victims of political repressions. At 18:00 (15:00 GMT) the minister is expected to fly back to Poland, according to the spokesman.

