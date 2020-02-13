UrduPoint.com
Polish, Russian Foreign Ministers To Hold Meeting Soon - Polish President's Spokesman

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting soon, Polish president's spokesman said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting soon, Polish president's spokesman said on Thursday.

The talks will focus on the tenth anniversary of the Tu-154 plane crash in Russia's Smolensk, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski, and on the eightieth anniversary of the Katyn massacre, Blazej Spychalski said at a briefing.

"[Polish] President [Andrzej Duda] attaches great importance to holding the commemorative events dated to the anniversary of the crime in Katyn in a proper atmosphere.

In this regard, several weeks ago, during his conversation with Prime Minister [Mateusz Morawiecki], the president [tasked Morawieck and the government with] ensuring proper preparations of these events," Spychalski said.

"Minister Jacek Czaputowicz will soon hold a meeting with Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the possible organization of these events," Spychalski added.

Morawiecki confirmed earlier in the day his plans to come to Smolensk in April to attend events dated to the anniversary of the deadly crash.

