Polish Schools to Remain Closed Until May 24 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Education Minister

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The shutdown of schools in Poland has been extended until May 24 against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Minister of National education Dariusz Piontkowski said at a press conference on Friday.

The current shutdown is set to expire on Sunday.

"The conditions do not allow us to resume the operations of schools, senior high schools and preschools. We are moving this deadline to May 24," Piontkowski said.

The minister specified that final exams in Polish schools would start on June 8. However, pupils will have to pass only a written part of the exams, without a verbal part.

According to Polish Minister of Science and Higher Education Wojciech Murdzek, Polish universities will also be closed until May 24.

Poland is under a strict lockdown, with suspended air and railroad passenger traffic and border controls reinstated even for countries of Europe's visa-free Schengen area. People have been asked to remain at home.

Earlier in the day, the Polish Health Ministry said that 248 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 10,759. The overall number of fatalities is at 463.