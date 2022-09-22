Polish Security Bureau Says NATO Presence on Eastern Flank Should Be Expanded

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Poland believes that it is necessary to expand NATO presence on the eastern flank amid the partial military mobilization in Russia, Pawel Soloch, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, said on Thursday.

"Given the (partial) mobilization, we must insist on strengthening the presence of the allies on the eastern flank. This is an additional argument in favor of that there should be more NATO forces in the east," Soloch told Polish broadcaster Polsat.

The Polish authorities will discuss the issue on different levels on a priority basis, the official also said.

He added that the issue of defending borders with Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad is not now under discussion, but the situation is "very dynamic."

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in the country, calling up 300,000 reservists to hold the 1,000-kilometer (621 miles) long line of contact with Ukrainian forces and Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine.