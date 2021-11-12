UrduPoint.com

Polish Security Forces On Highest Alert Amid Border Crisis - President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Polish Security Forces on Highest Alert Amid Border Crisis - President

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Polish security forces are on highest alert in connection with the crisis on the border with Belarus, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

"I assure that Poland is ready to repulse this action by the services of the Lukashenko regime. Our Border Guard, the Polish Army, the police and other services are on highest alert," Duda said in a televised address.

