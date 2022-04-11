UrduPoint.com

Polish Security Forces Open Fire At Belarusian Border Checkpoint - Minsk

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Polish Security Forces Open Fire at Belarusian Border Checkpoint - Minsk

The Polish security forces have opened fire at the Peschatka border checkpoint of Belarus, the Belarusian border committee said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The Polish security forces have opened fire at the Peschatka border checkpoint of Belarus, the Belarusian border committee said on Monday.

"On the night of April 10-11, Polish servicemen fired at the Belarusian road checkpoint Peschatka.

Also, the security forces tried to blind the Belarusian border guards with strobe lights. Illegal actions of the neighboring side were recorded by CCTV cameras," the committee wrote on its Telegram channel.

The committee added that the Polish side has been informed about the border incident.

