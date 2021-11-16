Polish Security Forces Use Water Cannons, Flash Grenades Against Migrants on Border

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Polish border, November 16 (Sputnik) - Polish security forces used flash and noise grenades and water cannons against migrants attempting to cross the border from Belarus, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Tuesday.

A group of migrants took down border fences and began throwing stones and sticks at Polish guards near the Bruzgi checkpoint.

In response, the Polish security forces used crowd-control equipment, including water cannons and stun grenades.

A large group of refugees, mostly Kurds, headed for the Belarusian-Polish border on November 8. About 2,000 migrants, including a significant number of women and children, have set up camp near the Polish border in the vicinity of the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region. The Polish guard have been blocking all attempts to illegally cross the border. The situation in the camp has been described as catastrophic by a UN delegation.