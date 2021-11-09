Polish Sejm Extraordinary Meeting Over Border Situation With Belarus Underway

The Polish Sejm, the lower house of the parliament, started an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday over the situation at the border with Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Polish Sejm, the lower house of the parliament, started an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday over the situation at the border with Belarus.

As of Tuesday, over 2,000 refugees and migrants are stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland.