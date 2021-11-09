UrduPoint.com

Polish Sejm Extraordinary Meeting Over Border Situation With Belarus Underway

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 09:26 PM

Polish Sejm Extraordinary Meeting Over Border Situation With Belarus Underway

The Polish Sejm, the lower house of the parliament, started an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday over the situation at the border with Belarus

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Polish Sejm, the lower house of the parliament, started an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday over the situation at the border with Belarus.

As of Tuesday, over 2,000 refugees and migrants are stranded at the Belarusian border with Poland.

Related Topics

Parliament Belarus Poland Border Refugee

Recent Stories

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 202 ..

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 2022

27 minutes ago
 FESCO to award "Best Lineman" certificates

FESCO to award "Best Lineman" certificates

33 seconds ago
 DR Congo army says rebels driven out after attack ..

DR Congo army says rebels driven out after attack in east

34 seconds ago
 Pfizer CEO Predicts COVID-19 Vaccine Booster to Be ..

Pfizer CEO Predicts COVID-19 Vaccine Booster to Be Effective for 1 Year

36 seconds ago
 West Lies Saying About Minsk's Moscow-Backed 'Hybr ..

West Lies Saying About Minsk's Moscow-Backed 'Hybrid Operation' on EU Border - Z ..

40 seconds ago
 Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

Cotton factory gutted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.