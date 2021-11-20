UrduPoint.com

Polish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 10:03 PM

Polish Senate Speaker Says Received Parcel With Threats, Explosives

A parcel with death threats and explosives has been mailed to the speaker of Poland's upper house, Tomasz Grodzki, he said on Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) A parcel with death threats and explosives has been mailed to the speaker of Poland's upper house, Tomasz Grodzki, he said on Saturday.

Similar to most Polish senators, Grodzki is in opposition to the ruling Law and Justice party.

"This is the product of the industry of contempt and incitement toward political opponents. A package came to the Senate in my name (containing) a letter with death threats and explosive substance," Grodzki said on Twitter.

"The parcel was retreated by the relevant services. I hope they will manage to seize the perpetrator promptly," he added.

