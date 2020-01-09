UrduPoint.com
Polish Servicemen May Soon Resume Training Operations In Iraq - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:03 PM

Polish servicemen can soon resume the training operations they conduct in Iraq despite tensions, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday

Around 200 Polish servicemen are staying in Iraq as part of the NATO Mission Iraq. As this is a non-combat training and advisory mission, they work on strengthening the Iraqi security forces and military education bodies.

"I have received information from the NATO Mission's command. Everything indicates that the soldiers will soon resume training operations .

.. We do not receive any disturbing signals. The situation is moving toward de-escalation," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

The polish defense minister said on Wednesday that no Polish troops had been injured in Iran's attacks on two military bases housing US servicemen in Iraq. Iran conducted the missile attacks to retaliate for Washington's killing of Iran's top military commander Qasem Soleimani. According to the United States, the attacks left no casualties, while Iranian media reported that 80 US servicemen were killed.

