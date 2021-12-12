UrduPoint.com

Polish Soldier Injured During Assault On Border By Illegal Migrants - Border Guard

Sun 12th December 2021

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) A Polish soldier got injured on Sunday when illegal migrants just inside Belarus attempted to force their way through the country's border, the Polish border guard said.

"Today, at the section of the Polish-Belarusian border near Czeremcha, a group of 35 aggressive persons forcefully crossed the border.

One soldier of the Polish armed forces was hit in the face with a rock. He received treatment on the spot," the border guard said in a statement.

The border guard spokeswoman noted that the migrants did succeed in crossing the border, but "all of them were detained afterward and delivered to the borderline."

