Polish Soldier Injured in Clash With Migrants - Border Service

A polish soldier got injured in a clash with migrants on the border with Belarus, spokeswoman for the Border Guard Anna Michalska said on Friday

According to Michalska, some 200 migrants attempted to illegally enter Poland on Thursday night near the Czeremcha village.

"As a result of these actions, a soldier of the Polish army was injured. He was hit with a stone in the head. He was hospitalized," the spokeswoman told reporters.