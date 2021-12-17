Polish Soldier Who Defected to Belarus Claims He Saw Cases of Troops Killing Volunteers

Emil Ciecko, a Polish soldier who defected to Belarus, said on Friday that he saw two cases of Polish troops killing volunteers who tried to help migrants at the border

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Emil Ciecko, a Polish soldier who defected to Belarus, said on Friday that he saw two cases of Polish troops killing volunteers who tried to help migrants at the border.

On Thursday, Ciecko was stopped by a Belarusian border guard unit at the Tushemlya frontier post of the Grodno border group.

Ciecko told Belarusian soldiers that he was a soldier of the 11th Masurian Artillery Regiment of the 16th Pomeranian Mechanized Division, which was dispatched to protect the border. Belarus' State Border Committee said that the soldier has requested political asylum in Belarus in protest against Warsaw's ill-treatment of asylum seekers.

"I saw at least two such cases," Ciecko told the Belarus 1 tv channel when asked if he saw Polish troops killing volunteers.

When asked if two volunteers were killed and if there were Poles, Ciecko replied in the affirmative.