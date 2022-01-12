Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Reports on Killing of More Than 240 Migrants - Minsk

Emil Ciecko, a Polish soldier who defected to Belarus claiming being distraught over treatment of migrants at the Belarus-Poland border, reports on the murder of more than 240 migrants, the Investigative Committee of Belarus said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Emil Ciecko, a Polish soldier who defected to Belarus claiming being distraught over treatment of migrants at the Belarus-Poland border, reports on the murder of more than 240 migrants, the Investigative Committee of Belarus said on Wednesday.

"During the investigation of the criminal case, Emil Ciecko said that since June 8, 2021, he, together with his colleagues, took part in organized murders in the border strip and near the village of Siemianowka. According to the soldier, he is aware of the murder of more than 240 people," the committee said in a statement.