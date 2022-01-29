UrduPoint.com

Polish Soldier Who Fled To Belarus Says Appealed To Hague Tribunal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Appealed to Hague Tribunal

Emil Ciecko, a Polish soldier who defected to Belarus due to the treatment of migrants at the Belarus-Poland border, said on Saturday that he had applied to the Hague Tribunal over the rights abuses

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Emil Ciecko, a Polish soldier who defected to Belarus due to the treatment of migrants at the Belarus-Poland border, said on Saturday that he had applied to the Hague Tribunal over the rights abuses.

Earlier in January, a human rights organization representing Ciecko's interests in Belarus (Systemowa ochrona praw) reported that it had appealed to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague with a request to initiate a criminal case on the grounds of genocide and crimes against humanity concerning the treatment of refugees by Poland and Lithuania. Ciecko served as a witness.

"I am ready to take responsibility for my actions. My lawyer has already filed an application with the Hague Tribunal. The application has been accepted and the case is likely to be considered," Ciecko said in a video posted by the organization.

Ciecko also expressed his condolences over the death of a 22-year-old Polish soldier on the Polish-Belarusian border, recently reported by the media. Reports cited suicide as a preliminary cause.

"The exact circumstances of the death are unknown, but I know that the service in the Polish army and the tasks that have recently been assigned to the soldiers of the Polish army are psychologically difficult and often impossible to complete without leaving a mark on health," the soldier said.

He also urged Polish citizens to double-check the information about the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border as what is reported by Polish media is often false.

The Polish authorities charged Ciecko with desertion, an offense punishable by a 10-year prison sentence. The soldier, for his part, expressed fear of returning to Poland over death threats there and requested Minsk to grant him asylum.

Since July 2021, Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossings from Belarus. They accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the EU for sanctions which it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Lukashenko denied this and said that sanctions simply leave his country short of resources to curb the movement of migrants any longer.

