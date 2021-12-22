UrduPoint.com

Polish Soldier Who Fled To Belarus Says Fears For Life If Returned

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:30 AM

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Says Fears For Life if Returned

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Emil Ciecko, a Polish soldier who fled to Belarus over objection of treatment of migrants at the common border, expressed a desire to remain in the country over fears for his life and security in his homeland.

A group of Belarusian border guards detained Ciecko last week at the Tushemlya frontier post of the Grodno border group. The soldier said he was a member of the Polish Border Guard, expressed his consternation with Warsaw's policy and treatment of migrants, and requested political asylum in Belarus.

"Returning to Poland is death for me," Ciecko said in an interview with Belarus 1 broadcaster, an excerpt of which was shown on Tuesday evening, adding that he would like to stay in Belarus, given what awaits him in Poland if he is extradited there.

Earlier in the day, the Polish prosecutor's general office said that it has charged Ciecko with desertion, an offense that could result in up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The soldier recounted details of poor treatment of migrants by Polish forces at the border, including killings of asylum seekers and two volunteers who tried to assist migrants.

Warsaw has recently stepped up the number of border guards near Belarus amid illegal migrants forming makeshift refugee camps right at the border, yet another escalation in the migrant crisis ongoing for several months.

Minsk has criticized the move, saying Poland's decision to deploy 23,000 soldiers, tanks, air defense systems, and other equipment to the Belarusian border cannot be seen as an adequate reaction to the crisis.

Related Topics

Poor Warsaw Belarus Poland Border Post Refugee

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

2 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

2 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

1 hour ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

1 hour ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

1 hour ago
 Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: ..

Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: Governor

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.