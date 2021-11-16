UrduPoint.com

Polish Soldiers Guarding Border With Belarus To Receive Bonuses - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 08:04 PM

Polish Soldiers Guarding Border With Belarus to Receive Bonuses - Defense Minister

Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak has promised financial bonuses to all soldiers currently serving on the border with Belarus through the ongoing migrant crisis

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak has promised financial bonuses to all soldiers currently serving on the border with Belarus through the ongoing migrant crisis.

"Thanks to the soldiers for stopping today's assault. Thanks to you, Poland is always safe. All soldiers currently serving on the border will receive special bonuses. We are grateful to you!" Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, hundreds of migrants, amassed on the Belarus-Poland border, tried to force their way onto European Union territory, clashing with Polish security forces. Migrants threw stones and sticks, while the Polish security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons.

The Polish police said that one of the officers suffered a massive skull fracture as a result of the clashes. The Belarusian side reported several victims of tear gas, including journalists.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the European Union for sanctions which it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to the sanctions.

In September, Poland declared an emergency in the regions bordering Belarus. To bolster security, the Polish authorities sent military personnel and additional police forces to the border. Barbed wire fences are being erected at various sites.

Last week, the number of migrants amassed on the Polish-Belarusian border surpassed 2,000. They camped near the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region. Poland refused to let them through.

Related Topics

Police Water Twitter European Union Minsk Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia July September Border Gas All From

Recent Stories

Some Migrants Leave Border With Poland, Heading to ..

Some Migrants Leave Border With Poland, Heading to Logistics Center in Belarus

42 seconds ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complai ..

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to solve public complaints

44 seconds ago
 Sindh Govt inaugurates 77th School with support of ..

Sindh Govt inaugurates 77th School with support of USAID

45 seconds ago
 27 criminals held, contraband seized

27 criminals held, contraband seized

46 seconds ago
 Senate body for action against fake drug-addict re ..

Senate body for action against fake drug-addict rehabilitation centers

3 minutes ago
 11 civilians killed in CAR army firefight with reb ..

11 civilians killed in CAR army firefight with rebels

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.