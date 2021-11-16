Polish Soldiers Guarding Border With Belarus to Receive Bonuses - Defense Minister

Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak has promised financial bonuses to all soldiers currently serving on the border with Belarus through the ongoing migrant crisis

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak has promised financial bonuses to all soldiers currently serving on the border with Belarus through the ongoing migrant crisis.

"Thanks to the soldiers for stopping today's assault. Thanks to you, Poland is always safe. All soldiers currently serving on the border will receive special bonuses. We are grateful to you!" Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, hundreds of migrants, amassed on the Belarus-Poland border, tried to force their way onto European Union territory, clashing with Polish security forces. Migrants threw stones and sticks, while the Polish security forces used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannons.

The Polish police said that one of the officers suffered a massive skull fracture as a result of the clashes. The Belarusian side reported several victims of tear gas, including journalists.

Since July, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have reported an increase in the number of illegal migrant crossing from neighboring Belarus. They accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the European Union for sanctions which it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer has the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to the sanctions.

In September, Poland declared an emergency in the regions bordering Belarus. To bolster security, the Polish authorities sent military personnel and additional police forces to the border. Barbed wire fences are being erected at various sites.

Last week, the number of migrants amassed on the Polish-Belarusian border surpassed 2,000. They camped near the Bruzgi checkpoint in the Grodno region. Poland refused to let them through.