Polish Special Forces Detain 4 Tajik Nationals Over Militant Recruitment - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 07:25 PM

Four Tajik citizens, involved in recruitment of terrorists, have been detained in Poland, the spokesman for the minister coordinating special forces, Stanislaw Zaryn, said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Four Tajik citizens, involved in recruitment of terrorists, have been detained in Poland, the spokesman for the minister coordinating special forces, Stanislaw Zaryn, said on Monday.

"Based on information collected by the Internal Security Agency (ABW), border guards detained four Tajik citizens who recruited others for committing acts of terrorism," Zaryn said in a statement.

In their recruitment activities, the suspects targeted Muslim converts, the statement added.

Those detained support the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the authorities said.

The four men were placed in a border detention center, after which they will be expelled and barred from reentering Poland and the rest of Europe Union's Schengen area.

