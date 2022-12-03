Polish Special Forces Sent to Dnipropetrovsk Area to Search for Those Aiding Russia-Source

HENICHESK (Kherson Region) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) A combined detachment of intelligence officers and Polish special forces, dressed in Ukrainian uniforms and subordinate to NATO command, have arrived in the city of Marhanets, located near Dnipropetrovsk, to identify local residents who are helping Russia, a Russian law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"According to information received from our sources in the armed forces of Ukraine, a unit consisting of members of the special services and special forces of Poland, dressed in Ukrainian uniform, have arrived in the city of Marganets. Their main task, as they say, is to filter and clean up people who are aiding Russia," the source said.

He added that, according to sources within the Ukrainian armed forces, this Polish detachment is not subordinate to the Ukrainian military command, but is under the control of NATO.