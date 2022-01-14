Polish Special Services Claim Russian Involvement in Cyberattacks on Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Poland's special services suspect Russian involvement in cyberattacks against Ukrainian government websites, the spokesman for the Polish Minister Coordinator of Special Services said on Friday.

A number of Ukrainian government agencies, including the foreign ministry, were attacked by unknown hackers earlier in the day. A message in three languages appeared on the hacked websites, stating that all the personal data of Ukrainians were uploaded on the internet.

"The statement displayed by the aggressors on the websites was written, among others, in Polish, but it contained major mistakes, which indicates that the text was prepared by someone for whom Polish is not a mother tongue.

We are witnessing an outside attempt to increase tensions between Poland and Ukraine. Such actions are in line with the constant Russian narrative against Central European countries," spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn said in a statement.

In recent years several countries, including France, the United Kingdom and the United States, have made multiple accusations against Russia over alleged cyberattacks. Russia has denied all allegations, urging international cooperation against cybercrime.