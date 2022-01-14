UrduPoint.com

Polish Special Services Claim Russian Involvement In Cyberattacks On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Polish Special Services Claim Russian Involvement in Cyberattacks on Ukraine

Poland's special services suspect Russian involvement in cyberattacks against Ukrainian government websites, the spokesman for the Polish Minister Coordinator of Special Services said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Poland's special services suspect Russian involvement in cyberattacks against Ukrainian government websites, the spokesman for the Polish Minister Coordinator of Special Services said on Friday.

A number of Ukrainian government agencies, including the foreign ministry, were attacked by unknown hackers earlier in the day. A message in three languages appeared on the hacked websites, stating that all the personal data of Ukrainians were uploaded on the internet.

"The statement displayed by the aggressors on the websites was written, among others, in Polish, but it contained major mistakes, which indicates that the text was prepared by someone for whom Polish is not a mother tongue.

We are witnessing an outside attempt to increase tensions between Poland and Ukraine. Such actions are in line with the constant Russian narrative against Central European countries," spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn said in a statement.

In recent years several countries, including France, the United Kingdom and the United States, have made multiple accusations against Russia over alleged cyberattacks. Russia has denied all allegations, urging international cooperation against cybercrime.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia France Tongue United Kingdom Poland United States All Government

Recent Stories

National Security Policy to be implemented in true ..

National Security Policy to be implemented in true perspective: Dr Moeed Yusuf

52 seconds ago
 1 in 10 COVID patients could be infectious after 1 ..

1 in 10 COVID patients could be infectious after 10 days

53 seconds ago
 IFJ Says Media Workers Face Repression for Coverin ..

IFJ Says Media Workers Face Repression for Covering Kazakh Protests

55 seconds ago
 White House Says Nothing to Preview on US-Russia-U ..

White House Says Nothing to Preview on US-Russia-Ukraine Summit

57 seconds ago
 Estonian Envoy to UN Says Doubts War Possible Betw ..

Estonian Envoy to UN Says Doubts War Possible Between Russia, Ukraine

59 seconds ago
 Chief Minister approves plan for establishment of ..

Chief Minister approves plan for establishment of first Environmental Lab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.