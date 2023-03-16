UrduPoint.com

Polish Special Services Detain 9 Foreigners For Allegedly Collaborating With Russia Intel

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Polish special services detained nine foreigners on charges of collaborating with Russian intelligence and preparing sabotage, Polish Minister Coordinator of Special Services Mariusz Kaminski said on Thursday.

"In recent days, the Internal Security Agency has detained nine people suspected of collaborating with the Russian special services. The suspects carried out intelligence activities against Poland and prepared acts of sabotage on the instructions of Russian intelligence," Kaminsky told reporters, adding that those detained are foreigners.

