Polish Special Services On Causes Of Druzhba Oil Pipeline Leak: All Hypotheses Possible

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Polish Special Services on Causes of Druzhba Oil Pipeline Leak: All Hypotheses Possible

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Polish authorities are considering all hypotheses in a bid to establish the reasons for the leak on the Druzhba oil pipeline, Stanislaw Zaryn, a spokesman for the Minister Coordinator of Special Services, said on Wednesday.

"The cause of the leak from the Druzhba pipeline is under investigation. So far, there is no reason to talk about the causes of the accident. All hypotheses are possible," Zaryn tweeted.

