Polish Special Services Studying Package Received By Ukrainian Embassy - Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Poland's special services are analyzing the parcels received by the diplomatic missions of Ukraine on the territory of the republic, Deputy Interior Minister Blazej Pobozy said.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Friday that Ukrainian diplomatic missions across Europe, including the embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, and Italy, had received blood-stained packages, some with animal eyes in them.

Pobozy confirmed on Wydarzenia 24 tv channel on Friday that the Ukrainian consulate general in Krakow, as well as the Ukrainian embassy in Warsaw, received suspicious packages on Thursday. According to the deputy interior minister, the parcels had been sent from the territory of Germany.

Pobozy said that the packages "are being subject to analysis by the relevant (special) services" and that the police will be handing over the seized materials to the prosecutor's office, which will conduct an investigation into this case.

On Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that three Ukrainian embassies had received "red liquid-soaked" threatening letters.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko, this could be a planned "campaign of terror" in the course of which Ukrainian diplomats are being intimidated. According to Nikolenko, the entrance to the apartment of Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican has also been vandalized.

