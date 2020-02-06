Polish State-Run Companies to Halt Importing Coal From Russia - State Assets Minister

Polish state-run companies will stop buying coal from Russia, Polish State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Polish state-run companies will stop buying coal from Russia, Polish State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday.

"I have held talks with the directors of state-run companies on the subject and can say that they will not be importing any more coal from outside of Poland," the minister said as broadcast on the RMF FM radio station.

He noted that this did not only apply to Russia, but also to South America, Mozambique and the United States.