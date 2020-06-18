UrduPoint.com
Polish State-Run New Agency Says President Received Official Invitation To Visit US

Thu 18th June 2020

Polish State-Run New Agency Says President Received Official Invitation to Visit US

Polish President Andrzej Duda has received an official invitation to visit the United States, the state-run Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Polish President Andrzej Duda has received an official invitation to visit the United States, the state-run Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, the written invitation was received on Wednesday. Duda and US President Donald Trump are expected to discuss the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including joint work on Polish and US scientists on a vaccine.

The leaders will also discuss defense, energy, trade and telecommunications security.

The news about Duda's visit to the US emerged on Tuesday, as the Politico newspaper, citing its sources in both administrations, reported that the meeting was "likely" to coincide with Washington's plans to announce an increase in the number of US troops in Poland.

The White House said that the meeting will be held the next week.

Trump has promised to reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from 35,000 to roughly 25,000, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that he hopes Washington will relocate the troops to Poland.

