WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Poland's Supreme Court has ruled that the July presidential election in the country, which incumbent President Andrzej Duda won, was valid, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

In mid-July, Polish opposition figure Borys Budka called on the country's Supreme Court to annul the results of the presidential election.

"The court confirms the legitimacy of the election of Andrzej Duda, who was elected president on 12 July 2020," the presiding judge said.

On July 12, Duda was reelected in a runoff vote with 51.03 percent against opposition candidate Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.