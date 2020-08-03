UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Supreme Court Confirms Legitimacy Of Presidential Election Securing Duda's New Term

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Polish Supreme Court Confirms Legitimacy of Presidential Election Securing Duda's New Term

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Poland's Supreme Court has ruled that the July presidential election in the country, which incumbent President Andrzej Duda won, was valid, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

In mid-July, Polish opposition figure Borys Budka called on the country's Supreme Court to annul the results of the presidential election.

"The court confirms the legitimacy of the election of Andrzej Duda, who was elected president on 12 July 2020," the presiding judge said.

On July 12, Duda was reelected in a runoff vote with 51.03 percent against opposition candidate Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Vote Warsaw Poland July 2020 Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

16 minutes ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

16 minutes ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

31 minutes ago

Launch of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant a ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Pro League announces fixtures kick-off dates a ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs first physical meeting ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.