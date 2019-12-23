WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Polish Supreme Court upheld on Monday the victory of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, led by former Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, in the October parliamentary elections.

"As the result of an analysis of the state election commission's report and an analysis of the identified faults ... the Supreme Court recognized that neither any of the shortcomings nor all of them put together give grounds for contesting the results of the October 13 elections to the Sejm and Senate," the court said in a statement.

Poland held a general election on October 13. PiS secured 235 out of the 460 seats in the lower chamber but lost its majority in the upper chamber, gaining only 48 out of 100 seats. The opposition coalition, led by Civic Platform party, took control of the upper house, gaining 52 mandates. However, the majority in the lower chamber gave Kaczynski's party the right to independently form the government.