Polish, Swedish Ambassadors Visit Ukraine-Controlled Donbas - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Ambassadors to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki of Poland and Tobias Thyberg of Sweden are visiting Ukraine-controlled areas of Donbas from December 15-16, the Polish Embassy in Kiev told the UNIAN news agency on Tuesday.

According to the Ukrainian media outlet, they are traveling to Donbas at the invitation of Oleksii Reznikov, deputy prime minister and the minister for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories, "to familiarize with the government's strategy for the reintegration of conflict-hit regions."

The ambassadors are expected to meet with the largest employers in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and take part in the opening of the state service center at the Novotroitske checkpoint on the contact line with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The diplomats are also scheduled to meet with the governors of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Donbas, an area with a predominantly Russian-speaking population, has been engulfed in conflict since 2014. Back then, the Ukrainian authorities unleashed a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk that refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup.