Polish Top Court Confirms Country's Constitution Above EU Legislation
Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:14 PM
WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Polish constitutional court on Thursday confirmed that the country's constitution is above the EU legislation.
The court ruled that the Polish constitution has primacy above other legal regulations.