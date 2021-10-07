UrduPoint.com

Polish Top Court Confirms Country's Constitution Above EU Legislation

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:14 PM

Polish Top Court Confirms Country's Constitution Above EU Legislation

The Polish constitutional court on Thursday confirmed that the country's constitution is above the EU legislation

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The Polish constitutional court on Thursday confirmed that the country's constitution is above the EU legislation.

The court ruled that the Polish constitution has primacy above other legal regulations.

Related Topics

Court

Recent Stories

Without masks, 2-metre distancing not enough to pr ..

Without masks, 2-metre distancing not enough to prevent spread of COVID-19 indoo ..

16 seconds ago
 Tribal Lines, Mardan Bears, Bannu Panthers secure ..

Tribal Lines, Mardan Bears, Bannu Panthers secure victories

18 seconds ago
 Speakers stress for creating awareness on mental h ..

Speakers stress for creating awareness on mental health

19 seconds ago
 US Homeland Security Dept. Enacts Plan to Tackle C ..

US Homeland Security Dept. Enacts Plan to Tackle Climate Change - Statement

5 minutes ago
 Six businesses sealed over violation of corona SOP ..

Six businesses sealed over violation of corona SOPs; Rs 17,000 fine imposed

5 minutes ago
 KP TEVTA establishes 12 out of 90 vocational insti ..

KP TEVTA establishes 12 out of 90 vocational institutes in NMDs

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.