Polish Top Court Ruling Against EU Law Comes Into Force

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:33 PM

Polish top court ruling against EU law comes into force

A landmark ruling from Poland's Constitutional Court against parts of EU law was published by the government in the official journal on Tuesday, giving the far-reaching document legal force

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ):A landmark ruling from Poland's Constitutional Court against parts of EU law was published by the government in the official journal on Tuesday, giving the far-reaching document legal force.

The ruling on a case brought by Poland's right-wing populist government could threaten EU funding for Poland and is being seen as a possible first step to Poland leaving the European Union.

The ruling challenged the primacy of EU law -- a key tenet of EU membership -- by declaring important articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the Polish constitution.

A copy of the ruling could be seen on the official journal website.

The decision was criticised by EU leaders but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed support, saying the EU should "respect the limits of the sovereignty of the member states".

The court also warned EU institutions not to "act beyond the scope of their competences" by interfering with Poland's judicial reforms -- a major bone of contention with Brussels.

The EU says the reforms undermine judicial independence and roll back democratic reforms, while Poland claims they are needed to root out corruption in the judicial system.

The Polish government has denied opposition claims that it wants Poland to leave the EU and has said the principle in the judgement has been stated by courts in other member states.

"We are not an uninvited guest in the European Union. And that's why we don't agree to be treated as a second-class country," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote last week.

Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on Sunday in defence of their country's EU membership in the wake of the controversial ruling.

Membership of the bloc remains very popular according to opinion polls but relations between Warsaw and Brussels have become strained since the populist Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power in 2015.

The main bone of contention is a wide-ranging reform of the judiciary wanted by PiS to combat corruption, but the European Union fears the changes undermine judicial independence and roll back democratic freedoms.

