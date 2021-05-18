UrduPoint.com
Polish Treasure Hunters to Dive for Stolen Relics of WWII - Reports

Treasure hunters plan to scour the bottom of a mine pit lake in western Poland, near the German border, in the hope of finding historical relics stolen by Nazi troops, media said Tuesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Treasure hunters plan to scour the bottom of a mine pit lake in western Poland, near the German border, in the hope of finding historical relics stolen by Nazi troops, media said Tuesday.

Piotr Koper told the Gazeta Wyborcza daily they were looking for trucks laden with precious ethnographic exhibits that Nazis dumped into the lake near the city of Zgorzelec in 1945 as Soviet troops closed in.

"We have testimony of a witness, a German, who helped dump the trucks into the lake. We want to check this information," he said in an interview to the paper.

The explorers have been preparing for the mission for the past two years, conducting a geological survey and several test dives that confirmed that there was a limestone mine pit at the bottom of the lake deep enough to hide large vehicles.

Koper and his teammates made headlines several years ago when they said they knew the location of a train loaded with gold and gems that, local folklore says, Nazis hid inside a secret tunnel near the western city of Walbrzych. No train has been found.

