Polish truckers suspend Ukraine border blockade

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Polish truckers will suspend their longstanding blockade of the Ukrainian border following an agreement with the government, the infrastructure minister said Tuesday.

The hauliers have been blocking the border since November to demand the reintroduction of restrictions to enter the European Union for their Ukrainian competitors.

The bloc had waived the permits system after Russia invaded Ukraine, but the Polish road carriers say the move took a toll on their earnings.

"The protest will be suspended until March 1," Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak told reporters alongside representatives of the hauliers.

"We have an agreement. An agreement that was long-awaited not just by Polish hauliers, but also by many entrepreneurs in Poland, by the European Commission, by Ukraine," he added.

Protest co-organiser Rafal Mekler also announced that they were signing an agreement to suspend the border protest.

"The government is undertaking several commitments within the specific timeframe that are intended to fulfil the protest demands," he said on X, formerly Twitter.

"If we don't manage to reach a solution, we will return to the border... This is not capitulation but a strategic pause."

Ukraine relies heavily on road transport with EU member Poland for its exports and imports, particularly since the Russian invasion nearly two years ago.

