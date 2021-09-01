UrduPoint.com

Polish Tycoons Plan To Build Nuclear Power Plant In Country - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:28 AM

Polish businessmen Zygmunt Solorz-Zak and Michal Solowow are planning to build a nuclear power plant in the country, broadcaster Polsat reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Polish businessmen Zygmunt Solorz-Zak and Michal Solowow are planning to build a nuclear power plant in the country, broadcaster Polsat reported on Tuesday.

Solorz-Zak is among the country's biggest private investors, operating for almost thirty years in various industries. He is also the founder of Polsat. Meanwhile, Solowow's industrial group owns eighteen plants in eight countries, selling products to more than ninety countries across six continents.

The entrepreneurs intend to build the power plant in the village Patnow in central Poland.

The project is said to utilize a cutting-edge technology small module reactors (SMR), which are much smaller than the more conventional variety. The power plant is expected to have from four to six 300-megawatt SMRs.

The news comes after Warsaw unveiled its energy policy in February, which stipulates the construction of six nuclear power units with a combined capacity of six to nine gigawatts by 2043. The first unit is expected to be located near the port city of Gdansk and commissioned in 2033.

